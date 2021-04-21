Harald Reinhart Sells 16,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

Zai Lab stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. 1,150,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,317. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

