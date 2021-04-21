Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

