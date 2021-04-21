HARD Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.95 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $93.69 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00277238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.85 or 0.01037444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00650297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,317.27 or 0.99658817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

