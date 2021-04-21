Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,602.02

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,602.02 ($20.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,683 ($21.99). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.82), with a volume of 568,306 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,641.11 ($21.44).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.31%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.