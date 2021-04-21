Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HRGLF opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

