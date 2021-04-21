Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.