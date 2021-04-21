Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $102,777,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

