Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Down to $18.38

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $17.20. Harsco shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $14,841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

