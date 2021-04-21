Hashgard (GARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $224,911.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00094700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00663680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.52 or 0.08142987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

