Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261. The company has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.83. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

