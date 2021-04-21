Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HVT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

