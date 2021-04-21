HC Wainwright Increases Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $16.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALIM opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

