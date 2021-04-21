Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

