HC Wainwright Raises First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of AG opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

