HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.29. 25,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.14. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $197.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

