HDFC Bank Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HDFC Bank in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 96,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

