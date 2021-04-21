H&E Equipment Services (HEES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,751. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.80 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

