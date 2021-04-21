Head to Head Analysis: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

This table compares MiMedx Group and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -37.28% -404.08% -58.81% Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30%

This table compares MiMedx Group and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $299.26 million 4.04 -$25.58 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 8.31 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Obalon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MiMedx Group and Obalon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Obalon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product for the treatment of wounds related to surgical procedures; EpiCord and AmnioCord that are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts intended for homologous applications; and AmnioFill that consists of particles of connective tissue matrix derived from placental disc and placental membranes. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.