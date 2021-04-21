Head-To-Head Contrast: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) & Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.32 $383.55 million $1.66 13.91 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.00 $4.08 million $3.83 1.64

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

