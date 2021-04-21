HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.96

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 117420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

HHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

