Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 26,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

