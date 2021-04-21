Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24,523 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,752. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

