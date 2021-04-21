Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.67% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

ULST stock remained flat at $$40.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,479. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.