Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,077 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,339. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

