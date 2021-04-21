Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,195. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.