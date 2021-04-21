Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

