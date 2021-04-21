Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.50 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,156,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

