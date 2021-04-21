Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.98. 6,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,022. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $231.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.