Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $62.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $62,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.51. 19,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average of $196.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.