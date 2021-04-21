Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

