Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.69. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,899. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $148.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.