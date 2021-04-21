Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,590,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,429,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

