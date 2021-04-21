Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 473,630 iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 473,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000.

Shares of SLVP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 87,440 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

