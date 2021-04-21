Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,215,000.

VBR traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.27. 7,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

