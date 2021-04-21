Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,403 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$82.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

