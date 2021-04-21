Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.50

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 20161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

