Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.86. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

