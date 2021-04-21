Helpico (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $1,294.99

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,294.99 and $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helpico has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.70 or 0.01015961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.00 or 0.00660452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,280.39 or 1.00139106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

