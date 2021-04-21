Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NiSource comprises about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of NiSource worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

