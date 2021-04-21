Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.00. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The firm has a market cap of $635.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $137.20 and a 12-month high of $300.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.