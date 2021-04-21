Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $12,518,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 214,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,742. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

