Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 115,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $862.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

