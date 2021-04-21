Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 9,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of PG&E worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PG&E by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 255,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,270,160. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

