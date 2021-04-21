Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.20. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,559. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

