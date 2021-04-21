Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 48,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

