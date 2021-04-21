Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

SO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 62,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.