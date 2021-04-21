Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 481.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

BERY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,253. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

