Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Grocery Outlet worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GO stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,757 shares of company stock worth $15,197,732. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

