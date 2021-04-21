Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

EXC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 139,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,500. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

