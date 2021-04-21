Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco increased its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

